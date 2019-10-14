The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Emily May Hale


1922 - 2019
Emily May Hale Obituary
Emily May Hale 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Emily May Hale, 96, of Springfield, died on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
She was born on November 18, 1922, in Greenview, IL, the daughter of Nels Albin and Anna C. Johnson. She married Melvin R. Hale on December 27, 1945, at Laurel United Methodist Church in Springfield. He died in 2006.
She was a homemaker, a member of Laurel United Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 755 Auxiliary. She worked at Sangamo Electric Company during World War II.
Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; two daughters, Carla Jean Hale and Carol Ann Griffin-Hooper; sister, Ruth; and one grandson, Michael.
Emily is survived by one daughter, Janice Elaine Bryant of Athens; son, Ronald Melvin Hale of Springfield; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation and Funeral Service: Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Kent Lolling, Pastor of Laurel United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
