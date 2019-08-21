|
|
Emma "Jean" Barnes 1922 - 2019
Apopka, FL—Emma Jean Barnes of Apopka, Florida passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, with her family and closest friend, Marilyn Smith, by her side.
Jean was born on October 2, 1922 in Coffeen, IL to Charles Edward Bridgewater and Emma Stoddard Bridgewater. Her husband, Francis "Frank" Leroy Barnes, was a Major in the U.S. Air Force, and as a young family they lived throughout the United States, Germany, and Newfoundland. The family returned to their hometown, Chatham, IL, where they raised their family. Jean retired to Apopka, FL in 2003.
Jean was an active member of the Chatham United Methodist Church for 84 years, and she was most recently an associate member of the UMC in Mount Dora, FL. She was active in United Methodist Women for over 50 years. Jean was also a former board member of Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana, IL and a former president of the Chatham Library board. She loved to sing and participated in church choirs where she lived.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank Barnes; her parents; and siblings, Irene Willeford, Mary McDonald, Edward, Francis, Charles, and Robert Bridgewater; and her granddaughter, Michelle Barnes.
She is survived by her sons, Lynn (Lourdes) of Chula Vista, CA, Steven (Bernadine) of Winston-Salem, NC, Jeffry of Rochester, IL, and David (Colleen) of Chatham; grandchildren, Samuel Barnes, Myra Pomeroy (Paul), and Ashley Barnes; great-grandchildren, Dylan Davidson, Jason Kemp, Drake Pomeroy, Aydin Pomeroy, Emma Pomeroy, and Grayson Barnes.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, with Rev. Miriam Snider and Rev. Keith Anderson officiating at Chatham United Methodist Church, 104 West Chestnut St., Chatham. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cunningham Children's Home, P.O. Box 878, Urbana, IL 61803.
The family of Emma Jean Barnes is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019