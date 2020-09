Emma D. Lewis 2020Springfield, IL—Emma D. Lewis, 75, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, September 19, at Memorial Medical Center. She was born October 5, in Boonville, MO, the daughter of Henry and Odessa Dowe Coleman. She married Roy Cornell Lewis on November 26, 1966 and he preceded her in death.Please see StaabObituary.com for the full obituary and live stream link.CDC Protocol shall be followed.©2020 All Content Obituary Systems