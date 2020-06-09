Emma R. Peterson
Divernon, IL - Emma R. Peterson, 85 passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon, is in charge of arrangements. www.bramleyfh.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.