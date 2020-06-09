Emma R. Peterson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma R. Peterson
Divernon, IL - Emma R. Peterson, 85 passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon, is in charge of arrangements. www.bramleyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRAMLEY FUNERAL HOME
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved