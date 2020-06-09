Emma R. Peterson 1935 - 2020Divernon, IL—Emma R. Peterson, 85 of Divernon passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab.She was born April 27, 1935 in Metropolis, IL the daughter of Glenn and Mary Ludwig Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, George, John, Frank, and Charlie, two sisters, Ethel and Mildred.She worked at R.W. Troxell for 22 years before retiring in 1997.Emma is survived by one son, Matthew G. (Sara) Peterson; two grandchildren, Sara (Zack) Gardner and Austin Peterson; two sisters, Ruth (Ken) Kramer and Sharon (Terry) Craddock; and several nieces and nephews.Private family graveside services will be held at Brush Creek Cemetery in Divernon. A celebration will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Divernon Library, Divernon American Legion, or Divernon Food Pantry.Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon is assisting the family with arrangements.