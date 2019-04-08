The State Journal-Register Obituaries
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
(217) 544-4646
Enid L. Davis

Enid L. Davis Obituary
Enid L. Davis 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Enid L. Davis, 88, of Springfield, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Phillip (Charlene) of Springfield; grandson, Trystan of Kilbourne; and numerous special cousins, in-laws, friends, and pets.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hope Presbyterian Church, 2211 Wabash Ave., Springfield. A ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m.
Burial will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Presbyterian Church, 2211 Wabash Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or Trystan Davis Benefit Fund, c/o Illinois Educators Credit Union, 1420 S. 8th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Enid L. Davis is being served by Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 East Gibson, New Berlin.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
