Eny Sigrid Hirte 1919 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Eny Sigrid Hirte, almost 101 and a Holocaust survivor, of Springfield, died at 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Heritage Health in Springfield.
Eny was born on December 27, 1919 in Oslo, Norway, the daughter of Sigurd and Degny Berglot Hansen. She married Max Stearns, who was an American soldier who rescued her. She then came to the United States where she became a U.S. citizen. She had one daughter, Eny Marie Stott. Max preceded her in death. She later married Carl Hirte in October of 1975; he preceded her in death in 2005.
Eny attended nursing school in Norway and worked as a nurse during WWII. She was also a photographer at Kresge and a silk screener.
Eny was also preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren, Charles T. Stott, Kenny Bigham, and Damien Wilder.
She is survived by her daughter, Eny "Cookie" (Carl) Stott of Springfield; grandchildren, Jeff (Karen) Stott of Athens, Chad (Stacey) Stott of Springfield, and Julie (Mike) Jiardinia of Waco, TX; 5 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
