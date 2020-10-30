1/1
Eny Sigrid Hirte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eny Sigrid Hirte 1919 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Eny Sigrid Hirte, almost 101 and a Holocaust survivor, of Springfield, died at 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Heritage Health in Springfield.
Eny was born on December 27, 1919 in Oslo, Norway, the daughter of Sigurd and Degny Berglot Hansen. She married Max Stearns, who was an American soldier who rescued her. She then came to the United States where she became a U.S. citizen. She had one daughter, Eny Marie Stott. Max preceded her in death. She later married Carl Hirte in October of 1975; he preceded her in death in 2005.
Eny attended nursing school in Norway and worked as a nurse during WWII. She was also a photographer at Kresge and a silk screener.
Eny was also preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren, Charles T. Stott, Kenny Bigham, and Damien Wilder.
She is survived by her daughter, Eny "Cookie" (Carl) Stott of Springfield; grandchildren, Jeff (Karen) Stott of Athens, Chad (Stacey) Stott of Springfield, and Julie (Mike) Jiardinia of Waco, TX; 5 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved