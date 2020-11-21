The sudden death of Eric Grimm has plunged the entire community of paleoecologists and his friends into deepest sadness. Eric was a Quaternary palynologist. This is a relatively recent science that only really developed in the second half of the 20th century. Eric was therefore part of one of the very first generations of students who were offered a territory, if not virgin, at least so little known that much remained to be discovered.

Eric provided very high quality palynological sequences throughout the United States, from Florida to the Great Lakes region, including the famous and exceptionally long series of Lake Tulane, which covers more than 50,000 years.



Beyond this expertise, Eric had a very clear awareness of the collective interest. This interest can be illustrated by two examples: first, his programming skills allowed him to propose tools such as the data entry and analysis softwares TILIA and CONNISS to which he associated a very precious tool allowing to easily draw pollen diagrams (TiliaGraph). With great generosity, Eric made these tools available to the scientific community. They are among the most used today by palynologists around the world. Next, Eric took a large part in the development of pollen databases by investing in the development of the Global Pollen Database which later evolved into a much larger paleoecological database, Neotoma. It was on this occasion that I met him in the 1990s as the representative of the African Pollen Database (APD). What was striking, beyond his knowledge in paleoecology, was his great kindness and the quality of his listening skills, qualities that allowed him to bring around the same table strong scientific personalities from various scientific cultures around the world. Eric was always smiling and enthusiastic. Through his kindness, generosity and willingness, he greatly contributed to give paleoecology the central place it deserves not only in paleoecology but more broadly in the study of Global Change. Our community has lost a warm and friendly colleague, it has also lost a faithful friend.

On behalf of the African Pollen DataBase and on my own behalf, I extend my condolences to his family and friends.





Anne-Marie Lézine

