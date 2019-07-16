|
Erick "Roger" Henrikson 1947 - 2019
Athens, IL—Erick "Roger" Henrikson, age 71, of Athens, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Erick was born on October 10, 1947 in Springfield, IL, the son of Allen E. and Norma (Beck) Henrikson.
He is survived by his wife Linda; five step-daughters, Jenny (Everett) Qualls, Jacquie
(Steve) Wolf-Harris, Teresa (Kevin) Walsh-Puma, Kathy (Bill) Hooten, and Kim (Roger) Tilley; sister, Nancy (Charles) Good; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Erick is preceded in death by his parents.
He was a member of Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman.
Visitation for Erick will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman with Pastor Adam Cruse officiating.
Burial at Joel Hall Cemetery.
Memorials can made to Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 19 to July 20, 2019