Erik Thomas-Lee Cihlar 1998 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Erik Thomas-Lee Cihlar, 20, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. He was born August 17, 1998 in Springfield, to Ken and Gina Killen Cihlar.
He is survived by his parents of Springfield; one son, EJ; two sisters, Tasha Skeens and Gracie Cihlar both of Springfield; one brother Aiden Williams of Springfield; grandparents, Ruth Bredberg, Loren (Bonnie) Killen and Nancy Cihlar; three nieces, Amari, Violet and Willow and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa Cihlar; Aunt Janice Harmony and cousin, Lucky Hamilton.
Erik was employed by the Village of Grandview and loved his work family. He was always there to lend a hand to family and friends. That lending hand shined through when he would volunteer with his grandma to feed the homeless. Erik enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his son, who was so very special to him and was the light of his life.
Visitation: 2 – 5 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 5 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with Donnie Killen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cihlar family in care of Gina for EJ's Education Fund.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019