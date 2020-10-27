Erin Erickson Cleary 1965 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Erin Erickson Cleary, 55, peacefully ended her courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, October 22, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, love and light that will be carried on through her children, CJ Cavanagh, 30, and Madeline Cleary, 19, and husband and love of her life Mark Cleary.
Erin blessed the worlds of Donald Erickson and Sharon Gannan Erickson on July 1, 1965. She grew up with her older sister, Neely Erickson Schlosser, in the Colony West area of Springfield.
Erin attended Sacred Heart Academy where she was known for her artistic talent and passion for fashion.
She was an award-winning marketing professional, who spent time at a variety of advertising agencies and associations. If you have been through Central Illinois or the Metro East over the past 30 years you likely saw one of Erin's quick, catchy advertising campaigns.
She worked diligently for ten years as the Marketing Director at the Illinois Pork Producers Association participating in the creation and execution of statewide campaigns including the popular, 'Da Burger', 'I (heart) Pork', 'Porkalicious' and 'Cork Meets Pork'.
She capped her illustrious career as Bureau Chief of Marketing and Promotions at the Illinois Department of Agriculture, overseeing Illinois marketing initiatives and events including the Ag Day Breakfast, Products Expo Food Show, Centennial Farms Program, Homegrown by Heroes program for veterans and the beautification of the Agriculture Tent at the Illinois State Fair.
She won a litany of awards for campaigns, including an art award from the International Association of Communicators for a public service campaign.
Erin is survived by her husband Mark Cleary; son CJ Cavanagh; daughter Madeline Cleary; mother Sharon Gannan Erickson; in-laws Judy and Earl Lawrence; sister Neely (Tim) Erickson Schlosser; brother-in-law Steve (Margaret) Cleary; double cousin Mark (Julie) Erickson; nieces and nephews, Whitney (Brian) Barnes, Brett (Dave) Gader, Allie Schlosser, Jake Erickson, and Jenna Erickson; many cousins, including Kris Erickson; and friends, including Jamie Oldani.
She was preceded in death by her father Donald Erickson, aunt Marilyn Erickson, uncle Ed Erickson and double cousin Kim Erickson Jameson.
Celebration of Life: hosted by family from 4 – 7 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at VFW Post 755, 2211 Old Jacksonville Rd, Springfield, IL, in the back of their facility.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sojourn Shelter and Services, www.sojournshelter.org
Read full obituary, share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems