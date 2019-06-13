Erma H. Sharp Ray 1920 - 2019

Mason City, IL—Erma H. Sharp Ray, 98, of Mason City, died at 1:47 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Mason City Area Nursing Home.

Erma was born on September 17, 1920, in Havana, IL, the daughter of Louie and Edith Rennecker Hackman. She married Henry Cleveland Sharp on April 15, 1948; he preceded her in death on April 23, 1977. She later met and married James I. Ray on July 12, 1986; he preceded her in death on January 5, 1994.

Erma graduated from Havana Community High School and attended Brown's Business College in Decatur. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Campbell-Bartolf & Miller until her retirement and was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she was active in the Altar Guild. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association and the Red Hat Society. Erma enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and was an avid reader.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Lisa Sharp; brother, Alvin Hackman; sister, Darlene Messman; and two sons-in-law, Kevan Griggs and Garry Zurmiller.

She is survived by her son, Grover (wife, Debbie) Sharp of Sheridan, WY; daughters, Wanda Kay Fangmeier (Dan Kinsell) of Chatham, Nancy (husband, Wayne) Fangmeier of Mason City, Rhonda (husband, Michael) Schlesselman of Cole Camp, MO, and Judy (husband, Mel) Peake of Springfield; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosalee Bayless of Pekin, and Emilee Roos of Havana; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Wayne Hoffman officiating.

Burial will follow at Farmers Point Cemetery in Petersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd., Springfield, IL 62704 or Mason City Area Nursing Home Activity Dept., 520 N. Price St., Mason City, IL 62664.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 14 to June 15, 2019