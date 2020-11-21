Ernest Drake 1948 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Mr. Ernest Anthony Drake 72, departed this life on November 15, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital. He was born September 15, 1948 in Springfield, Illinois, to the union of Mrs. Florence Drake and Percy Drake Sr. He married Mrs. Oreatha Adams-Drake on October 1, 1977.

Funeral Services Tuesday November 24, 2020 Visitation:10:00am-11:30am, Service:11:30am-12:00pm. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories 1520 East Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor Roy Newman Officiating

Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE, FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



