Ernest Drake
1948 - 2020
Ernest Drake 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mr. Ernest Anthony Drake 72, departed this life on November 15, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital. He was born September 15, 1948 in Springfield, Illinois, to the union of Mrs. Florence Drake and Percy Drake Sr. He married Mrs. Oreatha Adams-Drake on October 1, 1977.
Funeral Services Tuesday November 24, 2020 Visitation:10:00am-11:30am, Service:11:30am-12:00pm. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories 1520 East Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor Roy Newman Officiating
Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE, FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. The Wilson Family
Lorean Wilson
Friend
November 18, 2020
Prayers and Love sent to my cousins during this difficult time. May God give you peace and comfort as you reflect back on all the good memories that you were able to share. Love ya'll
Renee Piphus
Family
November 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Greg & Nancy Wheatley
Friend
November 18, 2020
Uncle Ernie, rest with Jesus and watch over us
Illinois favorite Uncle, who will be missed. He was so loved and loved his family.
Tonya Drake
Family
November 18, 2020
I was a class mate and friend of Ernie sad to hear of his death. To his family may The God that raised Jesus again from the dead be with in this difficult season in your life.
Val Powe
Friend
November 17, 2020
Praying for the family Leanna, Beverly
Valrie Mimms-Cotton
Friend
November 17, 2020
To the Drake family:
"Praying that the good Lord will send His Angels of healing, strength, protection, unity & most of all LOVE during this time." God Bless
B Barbee
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
randy lewis
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michele (Henderson) Wilson & Family
Friend
November 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michael Preer
November 17, 2020
The Drake family are in the prayers of all the Isaac and Catherine Cropp's childrens prayers. Today I fondly remember growing up with Ernnie as we called him and his sisters and brothers.

On behalf of all my living siblings (Patricia Cropp, Iazetta Cropp-Bailey, Carol Cropp-May, myself Isaac V. Cropp Jr., Arthur Cropp, Dianne Cropp-Waters and Sharon Cropp) I bring words of condolences with prayers.

Remember these words as you mourn my friends "EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CAN NOT HEAL"; and God's profound word tells us that to be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord. It is our prayers that Ernie made his peace with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who came and died on the cruel cross for all the sins of this world.

Prayers,
Elder, Isaac V. Cropp Jr.
Isaac Jr. Cropp
Friend
November 17, 2020
Dearest Leanna and all the Drake families, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Our families go way way back, and our families have had to endure many many losses, none of them easy. Please stay strong.

I'll always remember Ernie best during my childhood days, hanging with both Bobby and Ricky.

I pray for God to wrap his loving arms around ya'll, to keep you safe and guide you thru these difficult times.

Toni Newman and family ❤
Toni Newman
Friend
November 16, 2020
To the family. Sorry for. Your loss. We will miss him deeply .but his memories remain .God bless.
Robyn Johnson
Family
November 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Ernie was a nice guy.
Sarge jackson
Friend
November 16, 2020
Sorry for the loss. Prayers to the family
Francine Jackson
Friend
November 16, 2020
Send u praying for your family ❤
Heatherr Lindo Owens
Family
November 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all my cousins.
Nicole Harper
Family
November 16, 2020
To the Drake family. Our deepest condolences to the family.
Theresa Stowe Dabner
Friend
November 16, 2020
Definitely going to miss you pops ...Rest well
Angela Cole
Friend
November 16, 2020
I remember Ernie well. We went all through school together. Please know the family are in my prayers and I’m praying God’s comfort.
Rev. Flo
Florene Scott
Classmate
November 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Keely Hunter
Friend
