Ernest Frederick Bennett 1936 - 2020
Buffalo, IL—Ernest Frederick Bennett, 83, passed peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday August 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 2, 1936, in Springfield, Illinois to Harry and Florence (Hoffert) Bennett. He married Joyce Anne Watkins on October 24, 1959 and she preceded him in death on January 28, 2014.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Harvey Bennett, Harold Bennett, George Bennett, and Jim Bennet, and one sister: Marie Galbraith.
Surviving are four children: Renee (Jeff) Kruger, of Pawnee, Duane (Jan) Bennett of Dawson, Robin (Jay) Timm of Sherman, and Rachael (Robert) Paul of Riverton; seven grandchildren: Kyle Kruger, Aaron Bennett, J.P Meyer, Bryce Paul, Lucas Kruger, Abbey Paul and Alec Timm; three great grandchildren: Maddux Bennett, Marlie Meyer, and Avery Paul.
Ernie was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of the South Tower Community Church.
Ernie served four years in the US Army and retired from Caterpillar in Decatur, Illinois. He enjoyed his antique vehicles and was a member of the Early Idlers Car Club in Decatur, Illinois. He was a self-taught artist that loved to draw. He loved spending time with his wife traveling to fairs with their E & J Concessions stand. He loved the Chicago Cubs and for his 80th birthday, they won the 2016 World Series. Ernie lived his life full of love, devoted to his family.
Visitation: 5-7 pm, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Charlie Carver officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com