1/1
Ernest J. Antonacci Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest J. Antonacci, Jr. 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ernest J. Antonacci, Jr., 95, of Springfield, died at 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ernie was born April 21, 1925, in Springfield, the son of Ernest J. Sr., and Elizabeth Saccenti Antonacci. He and his beloved wife, Alice, who preceded him in death on August 18, 2020, were married at St. Agnes Catholic Church on July 6, 1946.
Ernie was a 1943 graduate from Cathedral Boys High School, where he was a Golden Glove Boxer. Upon graduation, he enrolled in the U.S. Army and served with General Patton's Third Army in the European Theater, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Ernie earned numerous medals and citations, including three Bronze Battle Stars. He developed a strong work ethic at a young age, delivering the morning newspaper in grade school, and helping his dad build houses in the summer months. Ernie spent most of his adult life in residential construction and real estate. He built many homes in Springfield and the surrounding areas, including the subdivision where he and Alice lived for almost 60 years. Their home was headquarters for innumerable family gatherings. Ernie was an active member of Little Flower Catholic Church. He enjoyed planning reunions with his Cathedral Boys' High School classmates, attending Honor Flight gatherings, and he proudly rode in the Annual Veterans Day Parade. Ernie enjoyed traveling and reading. He will be remembered as a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Uncle. Ernie was truly a gentleman.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cyndy Holle; and sister, Gloria Rebman.
Ernest is survived by six children, Connie (Richie) Falati, Joe (Katie) Antonacci, Larry (Anne) Antonacci, Gary (Diane Haas) Antonacci, Tim (Julie) Antonacci, and Jeff (Angie) Antonacci; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Dr., Springfield with Rev. Allen M. Kemme, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time.
A private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
When COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the family will honor Ernie and Alice, and their daughter Cyndy Holle, with a Celebration of Life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703; Springfield Right to Life, 519 N. Bruns Ln., Springfield, IL 62702; or St. John's Breadline, 430 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved