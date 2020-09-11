Ernest J. Antonacci, Jr. 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ernest J. Antonacci, Jr., 95, of Springfield, died at 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ernie was born April 21, 1925, in Springfield, the son of Ernest J. Sr., and Elizabeth Saccenti Antonacci. He and his beloved wife, Alice, who preceded him in death on August 18, 2020, were married at St. Agnes Catholic Church on July 6, 1946.
Ernie was a 1943 graduate from Cathedral Boys High School, where he was a Golden Glove Boxer. Upon graduation, he enrolled in the U.S. Army and served with General Patton's Third Army in the European Theater, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Ernie earned numerous medals and citations, including three Bronze Battle Stars. He developed a strong work ethic at a young age, delivering the morning newspaper in grade school, and helping his dad build houses in the summer months. Ernie spent most of his adult life in residential construction and real estate. He built many homes in Springfield and the surrounding areas, including the subdivision where he and Alice lived for almost 60 years. Their home was headquarters for innumerable family gatherings. Ernie was an active member of Little Flower Catholic Church. He enjoyed planning reunions with his Cathedral Boys' High School classmates, attending Honor Flight gatherings, and he proudly rode in the Annual Veterans Day Parade. Ernie enjoyed traveling and reading. He will be remembered as a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Uncle. Ernie was truly a gentleman.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cyndy Holle; and sister, Gloria Rebman.
Ernest is survived by six children, Connie (Richie) Falati, Joe (Katie) Antonacci, Larry (Anne) Antonacci, Gary (Diane Haas) Antonacci, Tim (Julie) Antonacci, and Jeff (Angie) Antonacci; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Dr., Springfield with Rev. Allen M. Kemme, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time.
A private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
When COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the family will honor Ernie and Alice, and their daughter Cyndy Holle, with a Celebration of Life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703; Springfield Right to Life, 519 N. Bruns Ln., Springfield, IL 62702; or St. John's Breadline, 430 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.