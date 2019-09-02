|
|
Ernest "Ernie" L. Ball 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ernie Ball, 74, loving husband, devoted father and grandfather and renowned auto body artist, ended this chapter of his life and began the next on Friday, August 30. He passed away at Memorial Medical Center with his entire family at his side.
Ernest "Ernie" L. Ball was born to Ernest I. and Dorothy E. (Seely) Ball on August 11, 1945. He married his one true love, Sharon Osenton, on February 21, 1969. She survives.
Ernie is also survived by two sons, Jeff (Brenda) Ball of Dawson, Dave (Susan) Ball of Springfield; two grandchildren, Hannah Ball (fiancé Justin Sloan) of Rochester and Jarrett Ball of Springfield; two sisters-in-law, Linda Groce of Indianapolis, IN, and Pat Swarthout of Myrtle Beach, SC; three nieces, two nephews and two cousins. He will be missed by his "bestest girl" Roxie the basset hound.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Robert Groce and Ray Swarthout.
At the young age of 12, Ernie began what became an illustrious career in the auto body industry when he started sweeping floors at Precision Auto Body. He started his own shop, Auto Body Unlimited, in 1970 and quickly became the go-to guy for paint jobs. Ernie's work was creative, outside-the-box and meticulous. The tiniest imperfection called for a complete do-over. This attention to detail and devotion to customer satisfaction attracted clients from around the world.
Ernie's God-given talent and efforts did not go unrecognized. His work was featured in more than 100 magazines and he won numerous national awards for best paint.
Ernie served as a judge for many car shows and was a member of the International Show Car Association and Custom Kemps of America. He also served as chairman of the Eastside Fire Protection District and as Precinct Committeeman – Springfield #1.
But well above his love for designing and painting was his love for his family. And his desire to know God better heightened his appreciation for life, a life that will always be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Gary Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League or to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019