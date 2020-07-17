1/1
Ernest Rembert
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Ernest Rembert 2020 - 1929
Springfield, IL—Ernest Rembert was born December 30, 1929 in Chrystal Springs, MS. He was the oldest of 3 children born to the late Solomon Rembert and Rosie Little.
On Monday, July 13th, 2020 (his step-daughter Mary's birthday), Ernie quietly passed away at "The Bridge Care Suites."
Viewing Services Monday July 20, 2020; 2:00pm-4:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL.
Interment is Private. Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Guest Book

7 entries
July 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joyce McIntosh
July 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Leanne and Tim Roseberry
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
mary moore
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
In loving tribute to Uncle Ernie!
Praying that he was greeted by our Lord & Savior and re-united with our family in Heaven!
Also praying for the Lord to put his loving arms around my Mother and his children as they grieve his passing. To God be the Glory!
Eddie, Connie & Jeannine Walker
Constance Walker
Family
July 15, 2020
Carolyn & Family,
Peace be with all of you~
Sincerely,
Connie Poinstingl
Friend
July 14, 2020
To all my siblings George, Carolyn, Richard ,Marshelle, Albert, Terri and the ones that passed before us Clifford and Mary .
Tomorrow is a new day for us all ; We will suffer from unthinkable grief and sorrow ; and quietly we will mourn in our own way. We think about good times and a lot about the great times . At this moment in lives I pray for the blessing of comfort and peace to each of you . I hug in my heart .

Unconditionally
Your sister
Debbi


Debora Smith
Family
July 14, 2020
Sending my sincerest condolences to the family during this time of transition♥
Lisa Lee
