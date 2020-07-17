To all my siblings George, Carolyn, Richard ,Marshelle, Albert, Terri and the ones that passed before us Clifford and Mary .

Tomorrow is a new day for us all ; We will suffer from unthinkable grief and sorrow ; and quietly we will mourn in our own way. We think about good times and a lot about the great times . At this moment in lives I pray for the blessing of comfort and peace to each of you . I hug in my heart .



Unconditionally

Your sister

Debbi







Debora Smith

Family