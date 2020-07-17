Ernest Rembert 2020 - 1929
Springfield, IL—Ernest Rembert was born December 30, 1929 in Chrystal Springs, MS. He was the oldest of 3 children born to the late Solomon Rembert and Rosie Little.
On Monday, July 13th, 2020 (his step-daughter Mary's birthday), Ernie quietly passed away at "The Bridge Care Suites."
Viewing Services Monday July 20, 2020; 2:00pm-4:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL.
Interment is Private. Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.