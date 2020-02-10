Home

Ernest V. Boyd Jr. Obituary
Ernest V. Boyd Jr. 1965 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ernest V. Boyd Jr., 54 of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL. and a memorial service at 11:00am.
Burial in Prairie Lawn Cemetery.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Geneva Boyd of Springfield, IL, mother, Lena Mae Boyd of Carlinville, IL, daughters, Julia Marie Boyd and Olivia Grace Boyd both of Chatham, IL, 2 granddaughters, sister, Amy (Michael) Genovese of Carlinville, IL. and nephew Sebasian Genovese of Carlinville, IL.
Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
