Erskine Eugene Route' Jr. 1969 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Erskine Eugene Route' Jr. 50, departed this life on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Erskine Eugene Route' Jr. was born on February 25, 1969, the son of Edith and Erskine Route' Sr. in Mount Vernon, IL.
Funeral Services are Saturday August 17, 2019, at Monroe Street Christian Church, 1229 East Monroe Street, Springfield,IL 62703 with Pastor T.Ray McJunkins Officiating. Visitation is from 9:00am-11:00am and Services are 11:00am-12:00pm. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019