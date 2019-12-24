|
|
Essie Robinson 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Essie Mae Robinson 86, departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Heritage Health Springfield,IL.Essie Mae Robinson was born January 7, 1933, In Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of (father) Birl Russell and (mother) Mary Burton.
Funeral Services Friday, December 27, 2019 Union Baptist Church (Small Church) 1405 Monroe Street, Springfield,IL 62703. Pastor Antonio Robinson Officiating.
Visitation:1:00pm-2:00pm
Service:2:00pm-3:00pm
Interment Private
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019