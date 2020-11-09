Esther Boward 1928 - 2020

Middletown, IL—

Middletown- Esther Boward ,91, passed away at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday November 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Esther was born on November 25, 1928 in New Holland, IL; daughter of Offie A. and Esther (Hanslow) Rankin. She married Harry G. Boward on October 15, 1950 in Middletown, IL. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2009.

Esther is survived by her children: Cheryl McGill of Springfield, IL and Kevin (Lee Ann) Boward of Middletown, IL; one brother: Richard (Janell) Rankin; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation for Esther will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL where face masks and social distancing will be enacted. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown, IL with Ryan Edgecombe officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Esther's name to the family for a memorial purchase in Esther's memory at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store