1/1
Esther Boward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Boward 1928 - 2020
Middletown, IL—
Middletown- Esther Boward ,91, passed away at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday November 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Esther was born on November 25, 1928 in New Holland, IL; daughter of Offie A. and Esther (Hanslow) Rankin. She married Harry G. Boward on October 15, 1950 in Middletown, IL. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2009.
Esther is survived by her children: Cheryl McGill of Springfield, IL and Kevin (Lee Ann) Boward of Middletown, IL; one brother: Richard (Janell) Rankin; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation for Esther will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL where face masks and social distancing will be enacted. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown, IL with Ryan Edgecombe officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Esther's name to the family for a memorial purchase in Esther's memory at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved