Esther C. McDevitt

Esther C. McDevitt Obituary
Esther C. McDevitt 1932 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Esther C. McDevitt, 86, of Rochester, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home.
Esther was born on May 24, 1932, in Elkto, MI, the daughter of Carl and Julia (Judd) Bishop. She married Larry McDevitt Sr. on May 16, 1961.
Esther was a member of Springfield Seventh Day Adventist Church, past activity director at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg and enjoyed being a home healthcare aide.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
She is survived by her husband Larry Sr; two sons, Bill and Larry Jr. (Stephanie); one sister, Shirley Gordon; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Reverend Glen Hill officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Seventh Day Adventist Church in her honor.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 1 to May 2, 2019
