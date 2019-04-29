|
|
Esther M. (Patton) Kirby 1928 - 2019
Buffalo, IL—Esther M. Kirby, 91, of Buffalo, IL passed away peacefully in her home on April 25, 2019.
Esther was born on April 15, 1928 outside Taylorville, the daughter of Roy and Eleanor (Mayden) Patton.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth T. Kirby (wife, Polly), Donald C. Kirby (wife, Jacqie), and Cindy K. Kiser (companion, Don G. Pruitt); as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Earl Kirby; son, Alan E. Kirby; brother, Roy Patton; and her parents.
Visitation will be at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 200 S. Church St. Mechanicsburg, IL 62545 on Saturday May 4th from 10am to 12noon. Private graveside family burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery on Monday May 6, 2019 at 9:30am.
Memorial contributions may be made our to charity or foundation of the donors choosing.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2019