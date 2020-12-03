Esther R. Bennett 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Esther R. Bennett, 97, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Auburn Nursing and Rehab.
She was born October 22, 1923, to James E. and Frances L. Yockey. She married John M. Bennett in Cincinnati in 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Carol Stolleis; brothers, Art and Walter Yockey; and sister, Mildred Yockey.
Esther was a homemaker. She attended Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading the Bible every day.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Bennett; grandchildren, Teresa Clouse, Troy Bennett, Jennifer Moore and Shaun Austin; great-grandsons, Zachary and Carter; nephew, Jim Yockey and niece, Sharon Montero.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery, Loami.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
.