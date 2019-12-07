Home

Ethel L. Withrow


1930 - 2019
Ethel L. Withrow Obituary
Ethel L. Withrow 1930 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Ethel L. Withrow, 88, of Sherman, died at 6:38 AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born December 29, 1930 in Elizabethtown, KY to John and Mary Susan (Hammonds) Prindle. She married Carl F. Withrow and he preceded her in death on April 22, 1996.
Survivors include one daughter, Marybeth (Mike) Fawns of Sherman; one daughter-in-law, Talona Withrow of Galva, IL; two sons, Alan (Nancy) Withrow of Sherman and Chris (Denise) Harney of Springfield; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, William (Sherry) Prindle of Springfield; one sister, Lillie Prindle of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Melanie Bice; one son-in-law, Steve Bice; one son, Eric Withrow; five brothers, and two sisters.
Ethel was a resident of Sherman for most of her life where she worked as an independent hairdresser for over 50 years. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, and baking; she was well known for her Peanut Brittle, and was also a member of Williamsville United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She also enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her family and extended family.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 At Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Raphael Paul de Moreno officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the to honor Ethel's loved ones who passed before her.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
