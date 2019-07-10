Home

Ethel Temple
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy City Missionary Baptist Church
1601 East Carpenter Street
Springfield, IL
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy City Missionary Baptist Church
1601 East Carpenter Street
Springfield, IL
Ethel Lee Temple


1921 - 2019
Ethel Lee Temple Obituary
Ethel Lee Temple 1921 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ethel Lee Temple, 98, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, IL.
She was born to Jasper Brown and Vennia Brown in Dekalb, Mississippi on January 20, 1921.
Ethel married L.V. Temple Sr. on April 20, 1935.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Holy City Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 East Carpenter Street, Springfield, IL 62702 with Pastor Barrie L. West Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel at 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 11 to July 12, 2019
