Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Rule Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel Rule Myers Obituary
Ethel Rule Myers 1920 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Ethel Rule Myers, 99, of Auburn passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at The Villas of South Park, Chatham.
She was born Jan. 6, 1920 in Moline, the daughter of Lee and Della May Rule.
She married Robert Myers on Nov. 3, 1940 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1986. Also preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, Calvin Rule, Bernice Compton, Kenneth Rule, A.R. "Pete" Rule and Lee Rule, Jr. and great-grandson, Sullivan Hemberger.
Ethel was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church, Oak Leaf Country Club golf league and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing bridge, watching sports and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Robyn (Mike) Hemberger of Auburn; two grandsons, Scott (Shannon) and their daughter, Phoebe, and Doug (Michelle) and their children, Alivia, Nolan, Finn; granddaughter, Bethany (T.J.) Nishimoto and their children, Dexyn, Bryx, Kairyx; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till time of services at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn with Rev. Amy Bickel officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now