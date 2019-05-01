|
|
Ethel Rule Myers 1920 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Ethel Rule Myers, 99, of Auburn passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at The Villas of South Park, Chatham.
She was born Jan. 6, 1920 in Moline, the daughter of Lee and Della May Rule.
She married Robert Myers on Nov. 3, 1940 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1986. Also preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, Calvin Rule, Bernice Compton, Kenneth Rule, A.R. "Pete" Rule and Lee Rule, Jr. and great-grandson, Sullivan Hemberger.
Ethel was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church, Oak Leaf Country Club golf league and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing bridge, watching sports and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Robyn (Mike) Hemberger of Auburn; two grandsons, Scott (Shannon) and their daughter, Phoebe, and Doug (Michelle) and their children, Alivia, Nolan, Finn; granddaughter, Bethany (T.J.) Nishimoto and their children, Dexyn, Bryx, Kairyx; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till time of services at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn with Rev. Amy Bickel officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2019