Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
(217) 627-2126
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
Ethelene Hays


1928 - 2020
Ethelene Hays Obituary
Ethelene Hays 1928 - 2020
Girard, IL—Ethelene Hays, 91, of Girard, passed away Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 in Girard, IL.
Ethelene is survived by her, daughter, Debra Burnett of Girard, IL; son, Curt (Patty) Hays of Girard, IL; four grandsons, Phil (Beshka) Burnett, Chad (Sara Millward) Burnett, Nick (Shannon) Hays, and Taylor (Kristin) Hays; granddaughter, Katie (Tylor) Burrow; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 am at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the Union Chapel Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
