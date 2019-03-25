|
|
Eugene H. Sanders 1929 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Eugene (Gene) H. Sanders, 89, of Pawnee, Illinois, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois. Gene was born Sept., 11, 1929, in Springfield, the son of Lester A. and Helga E. Pettersen Sanders. He married Dorothy Jane Jones on Dec. 10, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dotti, in 2008; one daughter, two sons, one sister and one brother.
Gene graduated from Pawnee High School and retired as a foreman from Fiat-Allis in 1982 after 35 years of service.
Gene is survived by one daughter, Barbara D. (husband, Brad) Barnes, of Girard; three grandchildren, Dalton, Brenda and Tori Barnes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gene's family will meet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at the Curry Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial will be at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
Memorials honoring Gene may be made to the Pawnee Fire Department Memorial Account, P.O. Box 922, Pawnee, IL 62558.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Gene Sanders. An interpreter for the hearing impaired will be available for the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019