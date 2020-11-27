1/1
Eugene Robinson
Eugene Robinson 1945 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Eugene Robinson, age 75, entered into a peaceful rest on November 17th, 2020, at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV.
He was preceded in death by parents; Ollie and Rosanna Robinson and siblings; Dennis Wallace II and Mary Martin.
He is survived by former wife, Mary Sellers Robinson; his children Eugene Aundre (Krystal) Robinson, Anita Robinson, Regena Robinson, Ashley Robinson, Leslie Eugene (Tyisha) Robinson, Sahara K. Bell; god-children Jacqueline Joyner-Kersee, Al Joyner Jr, Debra Joyner, Angela Joyner and Aronda Joyner Edwards; along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Born on October 9th, 1945, he graduated from Feitshans HS. Serving in the US Army, he earned a National Defense Service Medal. He also served as an Adjudicator and Investigator with the IDHR.
Services will be held Monday, November 30th, 2020 at Robey Park Manor Funeral Home in Chicago Heights, Illinois with a private burial to follow.
Due to COVID-19, service from 11-Noon will be closed to the public but can be viewed virtually.
Please reach out to Chatham Funeral Services, 312-613-6429 for details.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robey Park Manor Funeral Home Inc.
2510 Chicago Road
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
(708) 756-2310
