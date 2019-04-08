|
|
Eunece Rita (Boehler) Jones 1946 - 2019
Ft. Lauderdale, FL—
Girard– Eunece Rita (Boehler) Jones, 72, passed away at 9:45 A.M. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Rita was born October 8, 1946 in Springfield, IL a daughter to Lawrence John and Alma Elizabeth (House) Boehler. She married Richard E. Jones on June 26, 1965.
Rita was employed by Fiat-Allis, Raynor Holiday Inns and Glaxco Smith-Kline.
Surviving Rita are her 3 sisters, Ava Norris of Springfield, IL, Bernice Mulacek of Dawson, IL, Charlotte Boehler of Springfield, IL; brother, Frank (Bev) Boehler of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Linda Thebeau of Girard, IL; God-Daughters, Debby (Jose) Lopez of Springfield, IL, Angela Boehler of Venice, FL, Anita (Keith) VanHuss of Virden, IL; 14 nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Rita will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home in Girard, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church in Girard, IL To leave a comment for the family, please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019