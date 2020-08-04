1/1
Eunice "Louise" Burris
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice "Louise" Burris 1940 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Eunice "Louise" Burris, age 80, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
She was born on April 18, 1940 in Sherman, Illinois the daughter of Delmar and Harriett (Powell) Donley. They both preceded her in death.
Louise's family includes her sons, Phillip (Julie) Watson of Greenview, Douglas Watson of Springfield, and Delmer Scott Watson of St. Louis, MO; siblings, Leroy (deceased) wife Mary Jane Donley Rath of Lincoln, MO, Janet Donley Darling (deceased) of Springfield, Delmar Donley (Judy Hawks) of Sherman, Linda Donley Moorman (Micky) of Springfield, Juanita Donley of Springfield, William Donley (Karalyn) of Springfield, and sister-in-law, Judy Donley Henderson of Sherman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her beloved pet, Shadow (deceased).
She attended Williamsville High School.
Louise enjoyed gardening, reading, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was employed at the Triangle Center in Springfield for over 20 years.
Visitation for Louise will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral services at 11:00 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens with Rev. Cindy Lash officiating. Burial will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens immediately after the service.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
(217) 636-8212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mott & Henning Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved