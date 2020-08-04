Eunice "Louise" Burris 1940 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Eunice "Louise" Burris, age 80, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
She was born on April 18, 1940 in Sherman, Illinois the daughter of Delmar and Harriett (Powell) Donley. They both preceded her in death.
Louise's family includes her sons, Phillip (Julie) Watson of Greenview, Douglas Watson of Springfield, and Delmer Scott Watson of St. Louis, MO; siblings, Leroy (deceased) wife Mary Jane Donley Rath of Lincoln, MO, Janet Donley Darling (deceased) of Springfield, Delmar Donley (Judy Hawks) of Sherman, Linda Donley Moorman (Micky) of Springfield, Juanita Donley of Springfield, William Donley (Karalyn) of Springfield, and sister-in-law, Judy Donley Henderson of Sherman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her beloved pet, Shadow (deceased).
She attended Williamsville High School.
Louise enjoyed gardening, reading, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was employed at the Triangle Center in Springfield for over 20 years.
Visitation for Louise will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral services at 11:00 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens with Rev. Cindy Lash officiating. Burial will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens immediately after the service.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
