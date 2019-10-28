|
Eva Lorraine Clark 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Eva Lorraine Clark, 83, of Springfield, passed away on October 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1935 in Riverton to Thomas Law and Anna Pitt. Eva married Gerald E. Clark on December 24, 1954 in Williamsville and he survives.
Mrs. Clark is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister Mary Baker and two brothers: Thomas and Howard Law.
Eva worked in assembly at Bunn-O-Matic. She loved Arabian horses, watching NASCAR cheering on Justin Allgaier and her Yorkie, Buzz.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30am until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contribution may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL. 62702, and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019