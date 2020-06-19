Evadean Watts 1923 - 2020
Chicago, IL—Evadean M. Watts—96. Died June 15, 2020. Born in Chicago. Daughter of the late Dr. William H. and Ella V. Watts; sister of the late Marjorie Watts Coghlan (George) and Louise Watts Smith (William); dear aunt of George D. Coghlan (Esther), Ridgely W. Coghlan (Rosemary), William A. Smith (Sharon), Susan D. Beyer (the late Bruce), and June L. Wachowski (Michael); close cousin and great aunt to many. Evadean graduated in 1941 from Immaculata High School and was involved in the Alumni Association. She was a graduate of Mundelein College and received her Master's Degree in Social Work from Loyola University in 1962.She devoted her career to the care of developmentally disabled and mentally ill children, and was the Augustana Developmental Director. She was a fellow in the American Association of Mental Retardation, the National Association of Social Workers and the Alliance of Business and Professional Women. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Clement Church located at 642 W. Deming Place in Chicago. Interment Friday, Farmington Cemetery in Springfield at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary are appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.