|
|
Evelyn Elaine Hine 1925 - 2019
Raleigh, NC—Evelyn Elaine Hine, 94, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Springfield, died at 8:47 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her residence.
Evelyn was born on March 10, 1925 in Washington Township, Whitley County, IN, the daughter of Early Franklin and Mildred Pearl Ritchey Hewes. She married John Paul Hine on August 23, 1947 in Roanoke, IN; he preceded her in death on January 2, 2014.
Evelyn worked as a plant coordinator at General Electric in Ft. Wayne, IN until the birth of her first child when she became a homemaker. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Altar Society. Evelyn was also an active member of St. Louise de Marillac, Pasfield Golf Course Ladies League, Wives of Highway Engineers, and the Society of Professional Engineers Auxiliary for spouses. She volunteered at St. Joseph's and St. Monica's Home. Evelyn enjoyed playing bridge and golf.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy John Hine; and two brothers, Earl and Harvey Hewes.
She is survived by her children, Mark (wife, Lorna) of Pinehurst, NC, Michael (wife, Ann) of Springfield, Patrice (husband, Wayne) Johnsen of Raleigh, NC, Jeffrey (wife, Janet) of Cape Girardeau, MO; daughter-in-law, Linda Hine of South Bend, IN; sister, Betty Kloepper of Ft. Wayne, IN; 15 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service conducted by Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower.
Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield. Burial following at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702 or St. Martin de Porres Center, P.O. Box 2571, Springfield, IL, 62708.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019