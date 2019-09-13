|
|
Evelyn L. Weller 1932 - 2019
Bowling Green, KY—Evelyn L. Weller, age 87, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY.The Springfield, IL native was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy DeCesaro and wife of the late Russell Varis Weller. She was preceded in death by one son Russell "Rusty" Weller and one grandson Michael Shane Bowden. She is survived by her daughter Linda Bowden (Michael), grandchildren Angela Oneil, Trina Weller (Albert) and Dennis Weller, great grandchildren, Kayla Brookshire (Cecil), Christian Embry, Brennon Embry and Brailey Oneil. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday September 16, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, IL. J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019