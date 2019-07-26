Home

Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
Evelyn "L." Lederbrand


1933 - 2019
Evelyn "L." Lederbrand Obituary
Evelyn "Miss L." Lederbrand 1933 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Evelyn "Miss L." Lederbrand, 85 of Pawnee passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
She was born Nov. 12, 1933 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Merle and Madeline Adams Lederbrand. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Eugene, Wayne and Stanley Lederbrand; two sisters, Mary Ellen Lederbrand and Patsy Lou Scott.
Evelyn started her teaching career in Shelbyville and finished her career after 36 years in Divernon. Her F.H.A. won several state awards along with her students. She was a lifelong seamstress.
Surviving are her lifelong love of 65 years, Donald Thompson; one brother, Tom (Maxine) Lederbrand; three sisters-in-law, Lana Lederbrand, Jane Lederbrand, and Delores Lederbrand; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial will be in Horse Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Pawnee Food Pantry.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 27 to July 28, 2019
