|
|
Evelyn M. Lauer 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Evelyn M. Lauer, 91, of Springfield, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Concordia Village. She was born on January 20, 1929, in Peoria, to Clarence R. and Lucille H. (Feinholz) Anderson. She married Arthur F. Lauer on August 21, 1948 and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1998.
Also preceding Evelyn in death are her parents; one son, Peter Lauer; one daughter, Deborah Toelle; one sister, Deloris Ashworth; and one brother, Raymond Anderson.
Survivors include two sons, A. Brian (Mickey) Lauer, of Springfield and Bruce K. (Madonna) Lauer of Cedar Park, TX; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol (Jack) Webster of Frisco, TX; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Evelyn was a resident of Springfield since 1960. She belonged to Christ the King Catholic Church. She was a homemaker. Evelyn retired from Stout and Lauer Jewelers as Secretary Treasurer.
Private family services were held with burial following at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Springfield Art Association.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020