Evelyn N. Jensen 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL— Evelyn N. Jensen, 93, of Springfield passed away Sunday November 22, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born May 22, 1927 in Makanda, IL to Charles H. and Lena (Baysinger) Sheppard. She married John M. Jensen on March 20, 1947 and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017.
Also preceding her in death are her parents and long-time friend, Doris Burke.
Survivors include two nephews, Tom and Bob Jensen and her lifelong friend, Margaret Eastman of St. Charles, MO.
Evelyn was a resident of Springfield for most of her life where she worked as a secretary for the State of Illinois until her retirement. She was also a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Visitation: 12-12:30 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
