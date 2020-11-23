1/1
Evelyn N. Jensen
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn N. Jensen 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL— Evelyn N. Jensen, 93, of Springfield passed away Sunday November 22, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born May 22, 1927 in Makanda, IL to Charles H. and Lena (Baysinger) Sheppard. She married John M. Jensen on March 20, 1947 and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017.
Also preceding her in death are her parents and long-time friend, Doris Burke.
Survivors include two nephews, Tom and Bob Jensen and her lifelong friend, Margaret Eastman of St. Charles, MO.
Evelyn was a resident of Springfield for most of her life where she worked as a secretary for the State of Illinois until her retirement. She was also a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Visitation: 12-12:30 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved