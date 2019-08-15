|
Evelyn R. Boyce 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Evelyn R. Boyce 92, of Springfield passed away August 10, 2019. She was the
daughter of the late Frank and Mildred Shepard, born June 1, 1927 in Nebraska. She
married the late Vernon L. Boyce on February 28, 1948. She was preceded in death
by her parents, her brothers Merne and Harold (Louise), her sisters Betty Austin
(Sammy), Iva Gorwill (Don), Jeanette Adamson (Joe). She was also preceded in
death by her husband Vernon L. and her son David. Evelyn is survived by her son
Donald L. (Bonnie), daughter Ronda Boyce, daughter-in-law Kitty Boyce and several
nieces and nephews.
Evelyn and Vernon lived in Springfield where they raised their three children and
were active in their church the First Assembly of God. Evelyn was fluent in
American Sign Language and volunteered at Saint John's Hospital for many years.
She was also a wonderful cook and her family dinners are fondly remembered.
She was extremely proud of her grandchildren Leigh Hayes (Brian), Susan Motluck
(Randy), Sandy Dobson, Matthew Dobson (Kristi), and Sarah Boyce (fiancé Shane
Kostelny.)
Evelyn's great pride and joy were her great grandchildren, William Hayes, Madison
Dobson and Finn Motluck. She spent as much time as possible with them and her
happiness and laughter made everyone smile.
Evelyn was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She
leaves her family with wonderful memories and the knowledge that she loved them all.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Brad Ferris officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation through the in honor of her son, David.
