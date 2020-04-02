|
Everett Earl Ledbetter 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Everett Earl Ledbetter, 95, of Springfield, formerly of Sparta, departed this life on March 16 at Virden near Springfield, Illinois. Everett was born in Sparta on August 12, 1924, the son of Katherine (nee Saal) and Lewis Ledbetter. He was a member of the Springfield Southern Baptist Church. Surviving are his sons Earl Gene and Russell (Mary Jane), of Springfield, and grandchildren Richard Ledbetter (Betty), Sherri Kay Whitmore, Lisa Marie Brown, Diane Marie (John) Baranzelli, Christopher Joseph (Amy) Ledbetter, Jamie Lynn (Brandon) Bowden, and Robin Leigh Ledbetter, stepdaughters Linda Bush Prince and Sandy Bush Howard, step grandchildren Shelly Gresham, Susan Bowen, and Scott Morehead, and many great and great-great grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his first wife, Reba, (nee Scott) Ledbetter and his second wife Dorothy Millner Bush Ledbetter, his son Nolan and daughter-in-law Kay Ledbetter, brother Bill Ledbetter and sisters Mildred McIntyre, Edith Howie, Edna Baily, and his parents. Everett was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. During WWII Everett served with the U S Third Army, 76th Infantry in Belgium in the Battle of the Bulge and Bastogne. Everett worked at World Color Press in Sparta before moving to Springfield around 1959 to work at the Journal Star in Peoria and later at the Springfield Journal Register. Funeral Services were held at the Staab Funeral Home on March 20 in Springfield with burial on March 21 at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, Illinois.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020