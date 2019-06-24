|
|
Everett Hoefle Jr. 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Everett Hoefle Jr., 88, of Springfield, passed away on June 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on December 30, 1930 in Freeport, Illinois to Everett George and Pauline Brubaker Hoefle. Everett married Phyllis Miller on July 29, 1950 in Freeport, Illinois and she preceded him in death on September 26, 2012.
Mr. Hoefle is survived by his children: Holly Jean (Ken) McCaffrey of Glenarm, Luann Marie (Ron) Carron of Springfield and David Wayne (Debra) Hoefle of Morrison, CO., nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald.
Everett was a US Navy Veteran who served on the USS Midway during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Illinois Central Railroad and for Montgomery, Otis and Long Elevator Companies. Everett was a member of IUEC Local 92 and he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, bowling, tennis and traveling in his RV with his wife Phyllis.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11:00 am until the time of service Thursday at Bisch West. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 25 to June 26, 2019