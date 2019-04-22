|
F. David Neulinger 1952 - 2019
Green Valley, IL—F. David Neulinger, 66 of Green Valley, IL passed away at 7:21 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Pekin Hospital.
He was born December 24, 1952 in Pekin, IL to Frank and Mildred (Gebhardt) Neulinger. He married Kathleen Coleman on February 2, 1985, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito.
Preceding in death are his parents; father-in-law, James Coleman; nephew, Cole Messman; and sister-in-law, Maggie Coleman.
Surviving are: his wife, Kathy, of Green Valley; two daughters, Sarah (Jake) Harmon of Kansas City, MO and Mary Neulinger of Jacksonville, IL; granddaughter, Emma Harmon and one grandchild on the way; two brothers, Michael (Jody) Neulinger and Steve (Stacy) Neulinger both of Manito; two sisters, Janet (Roger) Messman of Topeka, IL and Joyce (Scott) Hilst of Pekin; mother-in-law, Lois Coleman of Morton.
David was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. He was a 1971 graduate of Forman High School. He was a plaster and cement mason for 29 years and was a salesman for Mathis Kelley Construction Supply Company for 19 years retiring on December 31, 2017.He was an avid crappie fisherman and loved gardening and sharing his produce with family and friends. One of his favorite things was hosting family fish fry's.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father David Whiteside as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin and from 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019