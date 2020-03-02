|
|
Faye Oelheim 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Faye Oelheim, 91, of Springfield, went to her eternal home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:21 pm at her home.
She was born on July 28, 1928, in Carrier Mills, IL, the daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel (Parks) Oelheim.
Faye worked in clerical positions, serving as secretary for the President of Southern Illinois University, at Whirlpool, at Lincoln Land Community College, and for the Teacher's Retirement System. She also volunteered for several organizations. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Springfield.
She is survived by 2 nieces, Judy, and Lana; a nephew Dennis; several great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews; and lots and lots of friends that truly loved her.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Lowell and Harold.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, Springfield. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield from 10:30 am until time of the funeral service at 12 Noon. Rev. Dr. Roger Grimmett will officiate the service. Burial will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12 Noon at Bankston Cemetery, Harrisburg, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Please visit the online obituary at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020