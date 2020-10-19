1/1
Fayetta Jean Gray-Jefferson
Fayetta Jean Gray-Jefferson 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—To know Fayetta Jean Gray-Jefferson, would be to love her. Fayetta Jean Gray-Jefferson went to be with her Lord while at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Fayetta was born in East St Louis, IL in 1940 on April 21st to Herbert and Vella Gray.
She is preceded in death by both parents, Herbert and Vella Gray. Two sisters: Marcelene Gray her eldest and Rose Nelson her youngest sister; two elder brothers: Herbert (Sonny,) and James Gray.
Fayetta leaves so many people to cherish her sweet memory: her loving husband of 58 years, Charles B. Jefferson, Sr., and will be forever cherished by her adoring children Charles Jr., Roderick, (Lisa) and Donna, all of Springfield IL., Kevin of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and step-daughter, Angela Hoffman, of Centerville, Illinois; also a "special" family member, Ruby Nell, beloved former daughter-in-law.
Viewing Only Thursday October 22, 2020, 5:00pm-7:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Funeral Services Friday October 23, 2020; Visitation: 8:30-9:30am; Services: 9:30am-11:30am, Capital City Church of God, 2501 East Cook Street
Springfield, IL 62703. Rev. Wayne Hamilton Officiating.
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemtery, 12:00noon.
CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED, EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
C.B, I'm sorry to hear about your wife. You were a good friend and co-worker at the C&IM.
Fred Lenz
Coworker
