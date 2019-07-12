|
Ferol Vaughn Henry 2019
Springfield, IL—Ferol Vaughn Henry, 90, a longtime resident of Springfield, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Meridian, Idaho. A private burial will be held July 17, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville, Illinois, with Rev. Steven Janoski officiating.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Ferol Henry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 13 to July 14, 2019