Flora E. "Midgie" Hurst


1923 - 2019
Flora E. "Midgie" Hurst Obituary
Flora E. "Midgie" Hurst 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Flora E. "Midgie" Hurst, 96, of Springfield, died at 8:25 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Illinois Presbyterian Home. She was born on September 18, 1923 in Chatham, IL to Theodore Roy Roosevelt and Eva Lena (McCawley) Farley. She married Harold E. Hurst on May 1, 1941 and he preceded her in death on December 28, 1996.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Harold Eugene Hurst Jr. and William Ray Hurst; one daughter, Geni Chapman and two brothers, Willis Farley and Raymond O. Farley
Flora is survived by one daughter Gerry Lynn (James) Clanton of Springfield; one son, George E. Hurst of Riverton; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister Mary Alice (Robert) Stroh of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
Midgie was a member of Third Presbyterian Church for over 70 years and a member of AARP. She was a Girl Scout leader for 16 years and trained Girl Scout leaders for 2 additional years. She worked as a bookkeeper and also as a florist.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Dr. Joseph Eby officiating.
Burial will follow at Old Chatham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Group at Third Presbyterian Church.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
