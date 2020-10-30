1/1
Florence Evelyn Selinger
1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL— Florence E. Selinger, 96, passed on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Heritage Health, Springfield, IL.
Florence was born, Oct. 2, 1924 in Murphysboro, IL the third daughter of Charles Reiman and Donna (Brown) Reiman.
She married Arthur E. Flatt August 1946 on their way to his job with Phil-Tex Oil Co., in Oklahoma following his release from service with USAF WWII. They moved back to Murphysboro, IL late 1947 just before the birth of their first daughter, Arkie Lea (Flatt) Burris, with their second daughter LaDonna (Flatt) Wallace following in early 1949.
Florence worked at the A&P Store in Murphysboro and then moved to New City, IL in 1957 where she continued working at the A&P Store on So. Grand Ave., Springfield. Later on she worked at Fiat-Allis, and final job was at Shop N Save, Springfield.
Throughout the 50's and 60's she and her family enjoyed pony racing at many county fairs in Southern Illinois and later thoroughbred horse racing at Cahokia and Fairmount race tracks. She and her family later attended western horse shows throughout the Central IL area. Florence was also a member of ISSHA (IL State Stock Horse Association) and for many years attended their yearly 100 mile trail rides.
She and Arthur divorced December 1962 and she married Henry W. Selinger in 1963, but divorced in 1964.
Prior to and after retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed Bingo at Caritas Bingo Hall in Springfield and gained many friends there.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brother-in-law's, Dorothy Mae and Lyle Bishop Attig, Betty Jean and Clark Kirkpatrick, Ida Charlene and Donald Ray Castleberry; nephews Charles East Castleberry and Leland Edward Attig.
She is survived by daughters Arkie Lea Burris and LaDonna Wallace, both of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Toni Leigh (Tom) Keller, Alton, IL., Jason Edward (Annette) Burris, Fredericksburg, VA., Tawne Evelyn (Terry) Arundale, Litchfield, IL, Donald Paul Golden, Fairview Heights, IL, Carianne (Terry) Rochford, Springfield, IL, great-grandchildren, Devan K. Burris, Las Vegas, NV, SPC E4 Joseph D. Burris (IL Army Natl. Guard), SPC E4 Cooper J. Hutchison (Army Reservist Military Police), Carson J. Hutchison, William A. Golden; two nieces and five nephews.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield. Final arrangements are yet to be determined with internment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Murphysboro, IL.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
2175445424
