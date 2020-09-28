Florence Irene Hunt 1934 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Florence "Irene" Hunt, 85, of Chatham, died at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Irene was born in Pawnee on October 27, 1934, the daughter of Francis "Doc" and Mary Margaret (Howard) O'Brien. She married Isaac "Ike" Hunt on April 18, 1959 in Kincaid. He preceded her in death of January 8, 2018.
Irene was a graduate of Pawnee High School. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Irene was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She worked for over 20 years as a new account manager at Town and Country Bank. Irene enjoyed sunsets on the beach and playing Bingo and cards with her family. All throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing and knitting. In her later years, she loved to sing, especially music by Doris Day.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Archie Dominic Hunt; granddaughter, Angela Roberts; and brother, Patrick O'Brien.
She is survived by her daughters, Rita Hunt of Springfield, MaDonna (Jack) Richards of Kathleen, GA, and Patricia Irene Roberts of Baytown, TX; eleven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael O'Brien of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Mary Wilson of Fort Myers, FL, Catherine Maltby of Pawnee, Rita Huneke of Lakeland, FL, and Jerry Ann Smith of Springfield; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704 with Rev. Jeff Grant officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 140 guests at one time.
Burial will take place at Thomas Anderson Cemetery in Pawnee.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield. 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.
Que Sera Sera!